Allan L. Nyseth
Allan L. Nyseth of Elk Mound passed away at home on April 12, 2021.

Allan was born in Eau Claire on February 15, 1954. He attended Chippewa Falls Senior High School and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1972-1983, ending his career at rank of Staff Sargent. Allan spent many years living in North Carolina. He worked for Allan Bradley and US Airways. He moved back to his home state of Wisconsin where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Jamie (Pamela) Nyseth of Elk Mound; his sister, Sue (Greg) Norris of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Patsie Nyseth of Chippewa Falls; grandson, Aiden of North Carolina. His extended family of aunts, uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.

Allan is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie N. Abel, his parents James “Impy” and Willetta “Billy” Nyseth; brothers: Randy, Steve and Andy.

There will be a military honors 21 gun salute graveside on April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 305 of Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of WI, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

