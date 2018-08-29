ROCHESTER, Minn./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ambrose Xavier King, of Rochester, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Ambrose was a man who deeply loved God, his church, his wife and family, his country and his community.
The son of Herman and Irene (LeTendre) King, Ambrose was born Aug. 3, 1925. He grew up near Chippewa Falls and in 1943, soon after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Ambrose served on a destroyer in the Pacific and was honorably discharged in June 1946.
Ambrose married Marjorie Bushland May 5, 1947. They were married for 61 years and were blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ambrose is survived by his daughters, Audrey Walter, Cathy Wagner, Cammy (Michael) Kelley, Candy (Harvey) Bergh, Connie King, Carmen (Tom) Kane; and his son, Chris (Rebecca) King. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Yeager.
Ambrose was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother; two sisters; two sons-in-law; and a grandson.
A celebration of life Mass will be offered for Ambrose at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with the Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Aug. 29, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour before the funeral Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, with military rites provided by Rochester VFW Post 1215.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
