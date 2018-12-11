Andrew “Andy” Placek, 52, born to Eternal life Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Loving son of the late Alfred A. and Theresa (NeeDix) Placek. Loving brother of Paul (Eileen), Alfred J. (Roxan), Anthony, Joseph (Sandy) and David J. Placek. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Andy was a skilled carpenter and home improvement contractor for 32 years.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Alphonsus Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, Wis., with the funeral Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.