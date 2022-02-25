Ann Marie Grenz

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Ann Marie (Thornton) Grenz, 65, of Chippewa Falls, died on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after a 2-year battle with metastasized Colon Cancer, at her home with loved ones.

Ann was born in Chippewa Falls on September 28, 1956, to Ruth (Potter) and Robert Thornton. She attended McDonell High School. Ann Marie married Ridgley Grenz on October 26, 1979 and traveled with him starting their family before settling down back in Chippewa Falls.

Ann had a green thumb and was a Master Food Preserver. She loved watering her gardens before the heat of the day and enjoying the yields, canning salsa, pickles and jams. She put her knowledge to use working at Klinger Farm Market for 27 years. She was a talented quilter, sweeping blue ribbons at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair many summers. She gifted quilts to loved ones to share her talent and show her love.

She fiercely loved those close to her and lived for her family. Ann loved being a grandmother to her four grandkids and confidant to her five children. The relationship with her children became more to that of close friends as they grew into adults. To friends she was the life of the party, having a good time and dancing to good music. She always made sure to send you off with a “Be Naughty” while saying goodbye.

Ann spent the last ten years of her life enjoying retirement with her husband Ridge, having countless adventures making memories and making friends. She was his pride and joy on their travels, riding shotgun reading the map and living by her favorite quote “Not all who wander are lost”.

She will be dearly remembered and greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Ridgley Grenz; son, Eric Grenz of Chippewa Falls (son, Corbin (Janel) Grenz, stepson, Kalib Hebert); daughter, Alecia Bowen of Apple Valley, MN (son, Jamari; daughter, Jayah, daughter, Jasmin), Tara Grenz of Eau Claire (Steve Duerre) and Audra Grenz of Milwaukee; her son, Christopher Berg of Everette, WA (Erianne), niece, Virginia (Thornton) Stoddard of Boise, ID; and nephew, Bobby Thornton of Boise, ID.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Grant Schultz will be officiating.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

