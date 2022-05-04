ANDOVER, Minn. — Anne Elizabeth Schultz passed away January 29, 2022, at her home in Andover, Minnesota. Anne was born August 17, 1948, to parents, Raymond and Maryann (nee Wagner) Bucheger in Butternut, Wisconsin. She grew up with her 12 siblings in rural Chippewa Falls, graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1966. She went on to earn a B.A. in Fashion Merchandising at UW-Stout in 1970. She married Edward F. Schultz on June 10, 1970, and raised a family. She enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing. She became a legal secretary, then eventually attended Control Data Institute, where she received computer programmer training. This work became her passion, and she worked for several well-known companies over her career, including Yamaha, the University of Minnesota and 3M.