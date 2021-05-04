Anthony L. “Tony” Simon

Tony was born December 16, 1941 in Tilden, the son of Louis and Katherine (Turany) Simon. Tony grew up with 13 siblings on the family farm in Tilden. He went to St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School “Tilden Tech”. His catholic faith was important to him. He took over the family farm and together with his brothers, Ernie and Allen farmed for many years along with the help of their brothers, Wilfred and Norbie. He served in the National Guard for 13 years. Tony worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled. It was there he met Jane Mrdutt and they were married on October 17, 1970 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. They were together for over 50 years and raised two children. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church.