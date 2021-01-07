Anthony ‘Tony’ G. Placek

Anthony “Tony” G. Placek, 59, Born to Eternal Life, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Loving brother of Paul (Eileen), Fred (Roxan), Joseph (Sandy), and David. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred A. and Theresa Placek; and brother, Andrew Placek.

In spite of his physical disability, Tony was able to achieve a bachelors and masters degree in business, from UWM. He also enjoyed photography, taking nature pictures and achieving a level of independence, driving his handicap equipped van.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to St. Alphonsus Church, would be appreciated. Private family services will be held. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel, 4747 60th St. S., Greenfield, Wis., 414-282-4050.