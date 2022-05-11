Audrey Katherine Orton

YORKVILLE, Ill. — Audrey Katherine (Fletcher) Orton, died May 6, 2022, at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. She was 83. The cause of death was COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Audrey was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin, the eldest daughter of Harold and Vivian (Torgerson) Fletcher. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956. After a brief stint at Stout State College, she moved to Chicago to attend the School of Nursing at Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital.

Audrey obtained her nursing license in 1960 and went to work at Copley Hospital, where her future husband was one of her patients. She married Duane Orton in 1966. They settled in Yorkville, Illinois, and remained there the rest of their lives. Audrey was promoted to head nurse of the critical care unit before taking time off to raise her three children.

Audrey worked for 25 years as a district nurse at the Yorkville School District. After retiring, Audrey continued to nurse, testing school children for vision and hearing and providing care at the Association for Individual Development at Sunset in Yorkville.

Besides caring for others as a nurse, Audrey volunteered with many organizations. She was active in her church, now known as Trinity Church United Methodist. She was also a board member of Mutual Ground and Kendall County Community Benefits. Although she switched allegiances from the Milwaukee Braves to the Chicago Cubs when she moved to Illinois, her loyalty to the Green Bay Packers never wavered.

Audrey loved to make things, sewing clothes for her children, knitting sweaters for her grandchildren or crocheting baby blankets. She was known for her jams, jellies, wheat rolls, hard candy and peanut brittle. She spent many hours working on jigsaw puzzles.

Her final years were spent struggling with dementia.

Audrey is survived by her three children: Katherine Orton of Washington, D.C., Karen (Douglas) Bacchi of Andover, Massachusetts, and David Orton of Yorkville, Illinois; and her three grandchildren: Justin, Lucas and Anna Bacchi. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Fletcher, of Farmington, Minnesota, her sister, Carol Leach of Colfax, Wisconsin, her sister Nancy Buss, of Irvington, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville, IL 60560, or dementia research.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory, 630-553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com