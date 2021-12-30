Audrey Lein, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.

Audrey was born September 22, 1927, in Queens Village, NY to Roderick and Violet (Fenty) Riddle. Audrey was a native New Yorker before moving to Wisconsin in 1992 to be closer to her son Rod and his family. Audrey made friends wherever she went and enjoyed working her part time job at McDonald’s until her retirement at age 79. She also enjoyed rooting for both New York and Wisconsin football teams.

Audrey is survived by her children: Rod, (Robin) Lein, April, (Dennis) Masie, and Paul, (Alissa) Lein. Audrey is also survived by six grandchildren: grandsons, Reed, Dan & Sean Lein; and granddaughters, Rachel (Masie) Mikhail, Amy (Lein) Loker, and Catie Lein; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and husband Paul.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Ruby’s Pantry at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

