Barbara A. Roshell, 87, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Friday, October 8, 2021, Dove Healthcare—Wissota Health Center in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

She was born July 16, 1934 in Denver, CO to Benjamin and Maylee (Davis) Tompkins.

On July24, 1954, she married Marvin Roshell at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI.

Barbara served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. That is where she met Marvin while they were stationed in San Antonio, Texas.

Over the years Barbara worked at Presto and the Northern Center in various roles.

Barbara enjoyed many activities over the years. She enjoyed water skiing, snowmobiling, knitting and sewing a variety of items, cooking, canning vegetables and spending time with family.

Barbara is survived her husband of 67 years, Marvin; children: Dennis (Debbie) of Barron, Lyn (Joe) Wondra of Chippewa Falls, and Brian (Debbie) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Joe Roshell, Jordan (Tiffany Lammers) Roshell, Jessica Schmitz, Casey (Nicki) Skarweski, Missy, Kari, Krissy, Benjamin, and Elizabeth; many great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters: Linda (Don) Elmore of Yakima, WA, and Sandra (Casey) Jones of Eagle Mountain, UT; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Lou Tompkins; and brother, Benjamin Tomkins Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.