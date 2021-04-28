Barbara Ann Richards, age 81, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
She was born January 28, 1940 in Thief River Falls, MN to Luella (Eliason) and Oliver Omlid. She attended school in Thief River Falls until her family moved to Aurora, MN, where Barb went to high school.
On June 8, 1957, Barb married LaVern Richards, Jr. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Barb worked at Waterman’s Dept. Store, then at the Chippewa Woolen Mill, and retired from Mason Shoe Co.
Barb always had a nose in a book. She was sure she had read at least half the books in the city library! She also enjoyed flower gardening, butterflies, playing pool, and golfing.
She will be sadly missed by her three children: Loren (Melissa) Richards of Colfax, Shawn (Jeff Martinek) Dolan of Eau Claire, Jodell Richards of Chippewa Falls; siblings: Loren Omlid of Bismarck, ND, Janet (Rod) Seward of Alexandria, MN, Linda (Deone) Goettl of Cornell, Marlene (Wayne) Kuitunen of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren: James Richards, Adam (Jessica) Richards, Megan Richards, Ryan Dolan, Amanda (Scott) Marquardt, and Shyla Richards; great-grandchildren: Archer and Nova Richards, Cooper, Novalea and Elodie Marquart; her beloved dog, Willow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVern in 2008; a sister, Judy Sandretto; and brother-in-law, Gerald Sandretto.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and one hour prior to the mass, Friday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.