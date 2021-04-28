Barbara Ann Richards, age 81, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born January 28, 1940 in Thief River Falls, MN to Luella (Eliason) and Oliver Omlid. She attended school in Thief River Falls until her family moved to Aurora, MN, where Barb went to high school.

On June 8, 1957, Barb married LaVern Richards, Jr. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Barb worked at Waterman’s Dept. Store, then at the Chippewa Woolen Mill, and retired from Mason Shoe Co.

Barb always had a nose in a book. She was sure she had read at least half the books in the city library! She also enjoyed flower gardening, butterflies, playing pool, and golfing.

She will be sadly missed by her three children: Loren (Melissa) Richards of Colfax, Shawn (Jeff Martinek) Dolan of Eau Claire, Jodell Richards of Chippewa Falls; siblings: Loren Omlid of Bismarck, ND, Janet (Rod) Seward of Alexandria, MN, Linda (Deone) Goettl of Cornell, Marlene (Wayne) Kuitunen of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren: James Richards, Adam (Jessica) Richards, Megan Richards, Ryan Dolan, Amanda (Scott) Marquardt, and Shyla Richards; great-grandchildren: Archer and Nova Richards, Cooper, Novalea and Elodie Marquart; her beloved dog, Willow; and many nieces and nephews.