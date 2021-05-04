Barbara Jean Turner

Barbara Jean Turner, 73, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away peacefully next to her love of 48 years in the comfort of her home on April 30, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born August 26, 1947, in Dodge Center, MN. After many journeys she settled in Chippewa Falls, WI where she married Michael William Turner, May 19, 1972.

Barb is survived by her husband, Michael Turner; daughters: Debra Turner (significant other, Chas Pomasl), and Jean Hesselink; grandchildren: Aaron Wright, Gage Turner and Ryanna Hesselink; sisters in-law: Claudia Turner, Patricia Jones and Mary Turner; and her beloved dog, Buster!

Barb was best known for her beautiful smile, kind, giving and loving nature. Also, known best for the big shoes she filled during her 20 years with the YMCA and later retiring from Olson’s Ice Cream in Chippewa Falls.

I am sure many were blessed to receive a homemade card, birdhouse or bouquet of flowers made by her talented, loving hands! There was no end to her unwavering creativity, talent, generous and thoughtful nature!