Benjamin Marquardt

Benjamin William Marquardt, 38, of Chippewa Falls found his way home Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Ben was born June 20, 1981, in Chippewa Falls, to Larry and Dianne (Jenneman) Marquardt.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Jordan and Lydia; parents, Larry and Dianne; brother, Joseph “Joe” (Becky) Marquardt and their children, Brett, Chase, Ellie and Chloe of New London; his sister, Leanne (Thomas “Tom”) Schroeder and their children, Charlotte and Noelle of Appleton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Ben is preceded in death by two prematurely born brothers; his grandparents, Walter and Florence Marquardt, and Roger and Norma Jenneman.
An outdoor visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie followed by a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. Lunch and refreshments will follow at the Northern WI State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend the outdoor service. Social distancing is appreciated.
The service will be viewable from the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com after Saturday.
Any memorial contributions will be used for his children’s future education expenses.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.