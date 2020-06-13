Benjamin Marquardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Benjamin William Marquardt, 38, of Chippewa Falls found his way home Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Ben was born June 20, 1981, in Chippewa Falls, to Larry and Dianne (Jenneman) Marquardt.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Jordan and Lydia; parents, Larry and Dianne; brother, Joseph “Joe” (Becky) Marquardt and their children, Brett, Chase, Ellie and Chloe of New London; his sister, Leanne (Thomas “Tom”) Schroeder and their children, Charlotte and Noelle of Appleton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Ben is preceded in death by two prematurely born brothers; his grandparents, Walter and Florence Marquardt, and Roger and Norma Jenneman.

An outdoor visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie followed by a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. Lunch and refreshments will follow at the Northern WI State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend the outdoor service. Social distancing is appreciated.

The service will be viewable from the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com after Saturday.

Any memorial contributions will be used for his children’s future education expenses.