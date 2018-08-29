BOYD — Bernice E. Dohnalik, 84 of Boyd passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix Officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Boyd.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, with a 7 p.m. Parish rosary at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. A visitation will also be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
