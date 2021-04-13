EAU CLAIRE—Bernice E. Anderson, 86, of Eau Claire, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
She was born November 4, 1934, in Chippewa Falls to Rexford and Frances (Ryman) Smith.
Bernice graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1953. In October of that year she married Floyd Anderson. Together they owned and operated Midway Grocery Store in Lake Hallie, later moving to a small farm in the Town of Wheaton. They also owned a resort in Cameron, WI.
For many years Bernice stayed at home tending to the day to day activities of raising their six children, all while working with the family businesses. From 1974–1989 she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the sterilizing department. She loved spending time with family and had many great times with all the grandchildren.
Bernice and Floyd spent their winters in Texas, before and after he retired, until his death in 2000. In 2003, she met Paul Parson and they were married in Texas in 2007. He was greatly welcomed into the family.
Bernice is survived by her children, Karen (Rick) Carlson of Altoona, Katharine (Mark) Borofka of Bloomer, Keith (Sue) Anderson of Chippewa Falls, Kim (Bruce) Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Karla (Dan) Adams of Chippewa Falls, and Ken (Kathryn) Anderson of Chippewa Falls; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Roberta Eliason of Eau Claire, Roy (Joyce) Smith of Illinois, Doris Fritz of Chippewa Falls, Chuck (Deb) Smith of Park Falls, Larry (Deb) Smith of Eau Claire, and Gary Smith of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Bob Liddell of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Anderson and Paul Parson; three grandchildren, Kristie Beaudette, Allison Anderson, and Laura Adams; five great-grandchildren, Cade, Stella, Ava, Adam & Charlotte Beaudette; and siblings, Carol (Harvey) Norsten, Clarence Smith, Arlene Liddell, and Richard Smith.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Rich Estrem-Fuller officiating. Entombment will be at Hope Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church.
To help protect the safety of all, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
