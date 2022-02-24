CHIPPEWA FALLS—Bethel E. Tice, 93, of the Village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Meadowbrook of Chetek.

She was born September 10, 1928, in Murdo, SD to Ray and Florence (Daugherty) Kinsley. The family later moved to Winter, WI in 1935. Bethel attended school in Winter and graduated from high school in 1946.

Following high school, Bethel attended Rusk County Normal in Ladysmith to earn her teaching certificate. She graduated in 1948 and began teaching in Exeland, WI.

On December 18, 1950, she married Leelan J. Tice in Pine City, MN. They lived in Winter for one year before moving to Ladysmith for a period of time, and finally settling in Chippewa Falls.

Bethel is survived by her son, Larry (Cathy Jo) Tice of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Jason (Amanda) Tice, Jennifer Olson, Janelle Wheeler, and Jeremy Tice; great-grandchildren: Teagan (Sophie) Olson, Syann Olson, Skyler (Michael) Woodcock, Jordyn Bellrichard, Kaitlyn and Kaileigh Tice, Kaiden, Gabriel, and Liddiah Prince, Xzayviour and Zuryiah Wheeler, and Andrew, Clayton, and Natalee Tice; brother, Chester (Doreen) Kinsley of Racine, WI; sisters-in-law: Elsie Kinsley, Mae Udel and Agnes Kinsley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Leelan; son, Lester Tice; brothers: Leonard, Wayne, Floyd, Vernon, Raymond, Ralph, and Kenneth Kinsley; sisters: Lillian Ruppert, Thelma Curavo, Virginia Simington, and Esther Maxwell.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Gregory Stenzel officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at a later date at Winter Cemetery.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

