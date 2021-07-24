Betty J. (Iverson) Hall

On November 14, 1943, Betty married Harold A. Hall of Cornell, Wisconsin. Harold and Betty were married for 62 years when Harold passed away in 2006. In 1950, Harold and Betty loaded up and headed out west in an old Model A with a rumble seat to what would be the family’s forever home in Wenatchee, Washington with their two children, Bob and Karen. Betty was carrying Susan who was born in 1951. In 1953 Sandy was born then Rick in 1958. Betty loved sports. She attended every sporting event she possibly could have just to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, especially baseball and football. She herself played and coached women’s softball in Wenatchee into her 70’s. She also was an avid bowler for years. One of the many things she enjoyed and probably her favorite thing was playing cards. She was our Pinochle queen. She played twice a week up until two years ago at the senior center in Wenatchee. She was the most forgiving and generous mother and grandmother to a fault. She gave in many different ways to anyone in need especially her family. She was a very no-nonsense or frills person and we all adored her for it. Both Harold and Betty were Charter members of the church they helped build, Celebration Lutheran Church, East Wenatchee.