Betty Jane Gudmanson

She was born to the late William and Helen (Zolp) Kind on August 25, 1937, in Plymouth, Wis. She grew up on a farm near Greenbush, Wis. She established her work ethic and learned her driving skills at a young age, being her father’s number one tractor driver. She was an excellent student at Plymouth High School and advanced her knowledge with postsecondary studies. Betty Jane met her first love, Bruce Killick, while in high school. They married in 1957, had four children and enjoyed many happy years together until his passing in 1975. Betty Jane was lucky enough to find true love again. She met Don Gudmanson through matchmaking by their children and they married on June 10, 1977, in Plymouth. She welcomed Don’s four children into her home and they blended their families. Don has consistently expressed how much he felt supported by Betty Jane throughout his career, calling her his guiding light. She began her own professional career as an Executive Assistant with Gilson Brothers in the exports division in Plymouth. When Don’s career took them to Oshkosh, she immediately began working as a secretary at Block Iron, and then she became a medical receptionist with Dr. Bryant. Betty Jane was an amazing bridge player, winning several trophies for her expert skills. She continued to play bridge after moving to Oshkosh where she belonged to several bridge groups. She loved playing bingo, reading books, and playing along with Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Betty Jane and Don were members at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She remained faithful and devoted to God, looking to Him for guidance daily and through many times of loss. The family enjoyed vacationing. In Don and Betty Jane’s travels, Betty Jane drove them across all 50 states and in multiple countries. She was an excellent driver, teaching many of her children how to drive. Betty Jane loved her family deeply and would spend as much time as she could with them. She expressed her love through witty jokes and dry humor, as well as preparing delicious meals and desserts for the family during the holidays. She learned her high standards for the care of her family and home from her mother, Helen. Even in her later years, Betty Jane insisted on doing all the chores herself with no outside assistance. She kept the house impeccable, scrubbing floors and doing laundry until her last day.