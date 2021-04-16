Betty Jane Lawin (Werts)

OSHKOSH, WI—Betty Jane Lawin passed away on April 9, 2021 at her home in Oshkosh, WI from multiple myeloma at the age of 86.
She was born on August 31, 1934 in Norfolk, VA to Glenn and Vera Werts. Her parents relocated to Wisconsin where Betty attended Cameron High School and later, as the first member of her family to attend college, she studied Library Science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.
She lived in Colorado Springs before moving back to Wisconsin. She married Tom Lawin in Eau Claire in 1959 and raised three kids while working as a librarian for the Bloomer Public School System.
Betty had been a whirlwind of activity for all but the last few weeks of her life. She was an avid traveler, having visited countless U.S. states and several countries on three continents. She drove cross country on multiple occasions where all roads somehow lead to Las Vegas, where she liked to partake in the action with her closest family and friends.
She had a fondness for exercise and spent her entire 86 years not only outpacing contemporaries, but her much younger friends as well. She enjoyed her many bicycles, but liked chocolate and red wine even more and she believed in the liberating effects of both. Additionally, she loved sports and movies and too much salt on her popcorn.
But most of all, Betty loved her kids and grandkids and she spent a lifetime taking care of them. She was heavily involved in her grandchildren’s lives and helped fund each of their college educations. She was one of the nicest souls to ever grace this earth, and she was fun with a capital F. She had an unforgettably contagious laugh and an indomitable spirit, even when cancer struck. She will be missed terribly by everyone who knew her well.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Lawin in 1994; her parents, Glenn and Vera Werts; and her sister, Nancy.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori of Oshkosh, WI; son, Mitch of Chicago, IL; and son, Dorn of Minneapolis, MN; her eight beloved grandchildren: Cierra, Callie, Tommi, Cam, Lex, Mav, Max and Matt; as well as her sisters: Kathryn Bagley and Judy Antczak and brother, Ed Werts.
