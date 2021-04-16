Betty Jane Lawin (Werts)

OSHKOSH, WI—Betty Jane Lawin passed away on April 9, 2021 at her home in Oshkosh, WI from multiple myeloma at the age of 86.

She was born on August 31, 1934 in Norfolk, VA to Glenn and Vera Werts. Her parents relocated to Wisconsin where Betty attended Cameron High School and later, as the first member of her family to attend college, she studied Library Science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She lived in Colorado Springs before moving back to Wisconsin. She married Tom Lawin in Eau Claire in 1959 and raised three kids while working as a librarian for the Bloomer Public School System.

Betty had been a whirlwind of activity for all but the last few weeks of her life. She was an avid traveler, having visited countless U.S. states and several countries on three continents. She drove cross country on multiple occasions where all roads somehow lead to Las Vegas, where she liked to partake in the action with her closest family and friends.