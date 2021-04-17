Betty Jo Coleman, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family, while under the care of Mayo Home Health and Hospice.

Betty was born April 1, 1928, in Oklahoma to Sherman and Charlotte (Chappell) Barrett.

On February 7, 1947, she married Theodore “Keith” Coleman at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel, IL.

In August of 1958, the Coleman family moved to Chippewa Falls where Betty became active with P.E.O. International and Chippewa Falls Elk Ladies. She also attended First Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by her son, Jeff (Debra) Coleman of Waukesha, WI; daughter, Laurie Cook of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Jill Coleman of Middleton, WI; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith in 2019; and son, B. Anthony “Tony” Coleman in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church.