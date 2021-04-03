Betty Leander

Betty A. Leander, 81, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Betty was always full of smiles, so lively, fun loving, and eager to lend a helping hand. Never one to sit still for too long, she loved to be outdoors, walking, caring for her plants and flowers, soaking up the sunshine, and visiting with family & many friends. She loved her family immensely and always looked forward to spending time together.
Betty was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church of Merrill, serving faithfully and passionately for many years before moving to Chippewa Falls. She currently was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls where she was active in the Hope Circle. Betty also spent many happy times at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, playing games and just having fun with her friends. She will surely be missed by many.
Betty married her sweetheart, Donald Leander Sr., in November of 1958 and they were blessed with 57 years of marriage before Don’s passing in December of 2015.
Betty is survived by her three children, Cathy Peterson of Phoenix, Ariz., Donald Jr. (Cindy) Leander of Merrill, Wis., and Sheila (Mike) Drury of Fox Lake, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Peterson, Jennalee (Nathan) Odom, Micheal, Alaura, Justin, and Leslie Rohmeyer, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Jessica, and Johnathan Leander, Haili Drury, Cassi (Randy) Hurst; and four great-grandchildren, Annie, Catalina, Berkley, and Kolbie; her siblings, Edward (Chris) Kauk, Edna (Bernard) Elsner, Serena Henke, and Barbara Kauk; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sr.; her parents, Christ and Christina Kauk; and sister, Shirley.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held summer of 2021; date and location to be announced.
