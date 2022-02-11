CHIPPEWA FALLS—Beverly Ann Kruger (Mack), 77, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully from lung cancer on February 7, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born on January 9, 1945 in Neillsville, Wisconsin to Anthony and Anna (Kalina) Mack. Beverly married Marshall Dean Kruger on January 13, 1968 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Beverly worked as an assembly worker at Cray Research for 19 years and with her husband raised four children; Vincent, Scott, Michelle and Chad. She loved watching her children and grandchildren in their sport events; baseball, football, hockey, track, basketball, swimming and she herself was an amazing bowler and fisherwoman. She loved to cook and bake; some of her most loved were her hotdishes, banana bread, zucchini bread, poppy seed rolls and “haystacks”. She fought hard to see her grandson get married in Ireland. Her children will remember her for always welcoming their friends into their house as if they were family, and her grandchildren remember her for being interested in their passions and encouraging them to pursue their goals, often while chatting with her on the arm of her recliner.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire and send a special thank you to “Dr. Alexx”.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Anna (Kalina), son; Vincent Kruger and siblings: Dorothy Janicki, Mary Ann Kanter and Tom Mack.

Beverly is survived by her husband; Marshall, her children: Scott (Kristin) Kruger, Michelle (Scott) Thiesing and Chad Kruger; her daughter-in-law, Leann Kruger; her grandchildren: Trent (Samantha) Kruger, Bryan Kruger, Dayle Kruger, Alex (Rachel) Kulzer, Adam Kruger and Ethan Kruger; her siblings: Elaine Neville, Glen Mack, Terry Mack, Betty Lou Gutenberger, Shirley Berg and Karen Finch. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Luncheon and fellowship to follow, in the cafeteria at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral service at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

