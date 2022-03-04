CHIPPEWA—Beverly Anne Meagher, age 92, died on February 28, 2022, at the Wausau Aspirus Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on April 16, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Harold and Loretta Cutsforth.

Bev graduated from the Chippewa Falls High School in 1946 and the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester MN in 1950. She married Joseph H. Meagher in 1951 and together they moved to Ontonagon MI, where Joe started his career as the Ontonagon County Road Engineer. They raised six children. Bev returned to work at the Ontonagon Memorial Hospital as an OB nurse. She helped deliver many babies, including her own grandson. She then worked part time at the Ontonagon Family Practice Clinic, finally retiring in her 70’s.

She was a founding member of the Ontonagon County Cancer Association and served as president for over 30 years, retiring in 2021. Bev was fortunate to have a very active and independent life. She enjoyed her circle of 90+ year old friends, the breakfasts at Syl’s and the Friday night fish fries. She loved MTU hockey games and attending birthday parties for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always ready and eager to go anywhere, including a trip to Greece with her daughter and granddaughter, where she climbed the Acropolis at age 84.

Bev is survived by her children: Nancy (Gerry) Mattson, Ontonagon MI; JoAnne (John) Evans, Eau Claire WI; Robert Meagher, Turtle Lake WI; James Meagher, Ontonagon MI; John (Wendy) Meagher, Stillwater MN; her daughter-in-law Joann Meagher, Neenah WI; and her grandchildren: Jill (Rich) Pentecost, Houghton MI; Steve (Sandi) Mattson, Houghton MI; Jackson (Cammie) Evans, Mendota Heights MN; Nicholas Evans, Eau Claire WI; Susan Evans, Altoona WI; Jay (Brittany) Meagher, Middleton WI; Jeff (Marcia) Meagher, Oshkosh WI; Jodi (Joe) Bobchik, Edwards IL; Justin (Kristen) Meagher, Ellsworth WI; Jessi (Zach) Stafford, Columbus GA; Jaclyn Meagher, Prior Lake MN. She was further blessed with 12 great grandchildren, including her namesake, Olivia Beverly Mattson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Joseph H. Meagher III, her parents, her sister Eloy Cutsforth and her brother Tom Cutsforth.

Memorials in Bev’s name can be made to the Ontonagon County Cancer Association, PO Box 282, Ontonagon MI 49953.

The family invites all friends and relatives to join them in remembering Bev on Sunday, March 13, 2022, 1:00 to 3:00 at Cane Court.

Cane Funeral Home, Ontonagon MI, is assisting the family with arrangements.