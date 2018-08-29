Beverly Falbe

Beverly E. (Peterson) Falbe, 97, passed away gently and peacefully the evening of Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Beverly was born Oct. 14, 1920 and was raised in Cornell. She worked as an usher at the Cornell movie theater during high school and after graduating from Cornell High School in 1938, she attended the Calculating Secretarial Institute in Detroit, then returned to Cornell, the spring of 1939, to work at Cornell Paperboard Products Mill. From 1940-43, she was employed as one of Henry Ford’s secretaries in Chicago and at one time carried Henry’s hat to him that he’d forgotten. Around 1974, after the Cornell (St. Regis) paper mill closed, she went back to work at the Cornell Post Office and retired as the postmaster.
Beverly had many friends and was a senior in high school when she met Henry F. (Hank) Falbe at an after-school dance. He asked her out for dates, but for quite awhile she was not allowed to go. Finally, she was allowed to go to the movies with him in a group. Beverly moved to Chicago in 1940, to work at Ford Motor Company and to be near Hank while he was stationed there with the Army Air Corp. They were married April 6, 1943, then shortly after, Hank had to leave to serve in World War II and she did not see him for three years.
After the war, they returned to Cornell. She was a very caring and devoted mother, raised three daughters, and helped with their Cornell Transfer business and school bus operations until 1973. She also belonged to various organizations; the Cornell Women’s Club, the Chippewa County and the Cornell Historical Societies and was involved in other community events. She served on the Girl Scout committee for 11 years and was instrumental in the opening of Camp Nawakwa. As a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bev was involved in Bible studies and belonged to the Sarah Circle. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang for numerous weddings and funerals in years past.
Family was her life and she will be greatly missed. Beverly is survived by two daughters, Karen (Dr. Steve) Hammill, Judith (Falbe) Godfrey; grandchildren, Noel (Erin) Hammill, Eric (Teri) Hammill, Steve and Dan Hammill in Minnesota, Erika (Scott) and Bryce (April) Willett in northern Wisconsin, and Molly and Miles Godfrey in California; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Pierce, Cole, Carson, Jackson and Dillon Hammill, Logan (Willett) McLaughlin, and Sophia Willett. She was also a great-great-great-great-aunt and has a good number of nieces and nephews within that range and with them, maintained close relationships. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Falbe; brother, Raymond (Red) Peterson; sister, Lorraine (Petey) Peterson; and daughter, Diane (Steve) Willett.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.1, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. 4th St, Cornell. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Bev Thompson, with interment following the service at the Cornell Cemetery.
Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.
