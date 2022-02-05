Beverly Paul

CADOTT—Beverly Mae (Mickelson) Ramseier and Paul (PUD) Ramseier

Paul Ramseier, 93, of Cadott, got his wings on Monday January 31, 2022, at his home in rural Cadott. He was born on September 5, 1928, to Fred and Della (Harvey) Ramseier in the Town of Sigel, where he grew up and attended Toutant School.

Beverly Mae Ramseier, 88 of Cadott, got her wings on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, WI. She was born on May 9, 1933, to Morris and Gladys (Hedrington) Mickelson in the Town of Sigel, where she grew up and attended Progressive School. They were married on March 19, 1949. Next month would have been their 73rd anniversary.

Paul was a first generation “American”. He was a proud dairy farmer all his life, being the 2nd generation on their Century old Swiss homestead which he was proud to share is now on the 4th generation. He also drove school bus, roofed barns, did soil testing for ASC, and prior to purchasing the farm worked in California doing new construction. His favorite activities included fishing, smelting/salmon fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, reading all the farm journals, and in the later years, tending the fishing ponds on their property, ice fishing with his buds and “Organic” gardening before it was cool. Grapes, potatoes, and his apple trees were his favorite.

Bev was also a dairy farmer and worked right beside him for many years. In addition, she worked at Presto, Corner Motors, Home Health, the Corner store, and the fitness center. Her favorite activities over the years included cooking, baking, snowmobiling, crocheting, bowling, homemakers’ group, teaching Bible school, and babysitting all the little ones. In the later years she loved Facebook and reading books and playing solitaire online. She will be remembered for always feeding others and putting their needs first before her own.

They were all about family and everyone that knew them knew it mattered most before anything else. They also had a ton of special nieces/nephews and neighbor kids that grew up visiting or helping on the family farm that they often reminisced about how proud they were of. It is only fitting that they would decide to exit together as one would never have lived without the other.

Survived by children: David and (Lorene) Ramseier, Patricia and (Bernard) Oberle, Lennis and (Marilyn) Ramseier, Bruce and (Barb) Ramseier, Paula and (Fritz) Pozarski, Penny and (Tom) Nesvacil, daughter in law, Linda Ramseier

Grandchildren: Paul and (Marie) Oberle, Jamie Oberle, Matt and (Jess) Oberle, Jason and (Dani) Ramseier, Kristina and (Mark) Briggs, Kerry and (Ben) Vance, BJ and (Carissa) Ramseier, Bill and (Brandi) Ramseier, Jon and (Ashley) Pozarski, Tom and (Tonie) Pozarski, and Alex Pozarski, Robbi Nesvacil, Nicky Nesvacil, and Jayda Nesvacil, Tina Hester, Delores and (Bryon) Parrish and Rosa Parks.

Great-grandchildren Brett and Lauren, Adriana, Emma, Griffon, Sawyer, and Bennett, Blake and Owen, Corey, Nathan and Sam, Emma, Tyler, and Joey, Archer, Ezra, and Tyson, Coy and Clara, Brandt, Piper, and David.

Bev’s siblings: Nancy and (Marvin) Luedtke, Mary Manthei, and Judy Johnson.

Paul’s sibling, John Ramseier

They are preceded in death by: son, Dennis and daughter, Peggy.

Bev’s parents, sisters: Mabel, Bonnie, Geneva, Ione, Joan, Caroline, and a brother Morris “Bub”.

Paul’s parents, brothers: Rallen, Harry, James, George, Jake, and sisters: Edith, Lorraine, and Hilda.

A Special Thank you to their current and past caregivers who allowed them to remain in their home these past few years as we could not have done it without you. Also, the pastoral visits from Pastor Bell and Pastor Paul from St. John’s for all their home visits/communion which they enjoyed.

A Funeral Service for Paul and Beverly will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church 215 E. Seminary St. Cadott, WI, with the Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of Service Tuesday at the Church.

Interment will follow the Service at the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI, with Lunch to follow.

