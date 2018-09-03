Bridget McNamara

JIM FALLS — Bridget Lea McNamara, 47, of Jim Falls Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.
Bridget was born Oct. 13, 1970, at a whopping two pounds, to Glen Sr. and Patricia McNamara at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Bridget married David Whitehorn in June 1990. From that marriage, Jacob Alexander, the light of her life was born.
Bridget worked various jobs in her life time, but being that caring compassionate person she was, she spent many years caring for the elderly, which was very rewarding to her. She enjoyed the last 10 years of her career working at TTM Technologies, where she made many great friends who always supported her.
Bridget enjoyed reading, fishing, horses and watching the cooking channel, where she experimented with many recipes that she loved to cook for her family. Andrew and Jacob were her guinea pigs. Bridget loved spending time with her “Randy’s family,” enjoying Phyllis’ homemade lunch specials.
Bridget is survived by brothers, Douglas and LeRoy of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Diane (Mike) Berg, Krissy (Bernie) Rolfes of Jim Falls, Tracey (Don Davis) McNamara of New Auburn, and Julia (Steve) Babcock of Gordon, Wis.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jacob (her man cub); parents, Glen Sr. and Patricia; siblings, Mickey, Patsy and Glen Jr.; grandparents, James and Dorothy McNamara, and Ethel and George Brand.
Bridget, or as most of us knew her as “Bobber,” was the most selfless, kind and compassionate person that you could be blessed to know.
Even during her last days her biggest worry was that her sisters were going to be okay. Another act of selflessness.
Bridget requests everyone to celebrate her life from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Randy’s Jim Town Inn, Jim Falls, where food and drink will be provided.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
