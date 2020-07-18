Bruce Dressel

Bruce A. Dressel, 77, of Chippewa Falls went to be with Jesus peacefully, at home Thursday, July 16, 2020, with the loving support of family present. He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, to Doris (McKinster) and Anthony Dressel. Bruce graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1961 and later married his high school sweetheart, Kathi (Gerber) Dressel Feb. 8, 1964, at Eagleton Lutheran Church.

Bruce and Kathi lived in eight different homes during their 56 years of marriage, five homes of which he planned and helped build. They loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit most of 50 states plus 10 European countries, Canada, and Israel.

Most of Bruce’s working career was spent in the electronic industry, 28 ½ years of which he held positions in facilities management at Memorex, Cray Research, SGI, and Johnson Matthey. After retirement Bruce continued to help others, take care of people, and serve at Ruby’s Pantry at Chippewa Valley Bible Church. He enjoyed time at the cabin hunting with family and friends, anticipating the next “big buck.” A diehard Packer fan, Bruce loved playing cards, laughter, and conversation with friends and family. He kept a “secret” stash of candy that was never a secret to his grandkids. Additional highlights of his life were Tuesday morning Bible study and Wednesday morning breakfast with former coworkers. Many winter days and evenings were spent working 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles.