Camellia and Isaiah Kelch

CADOTT—Camellia F. (Martin) Kelch age 37, and son Isaiah Patrick Kelch, age 13, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021.

They are survived by husband/father Michael Kelch and son/brother Ethan Kelch; foster parents Greg and Diane Symons; mother Annie (Dan) Pettygrove; siblings: Ryon, Hope and Charity Wardwell; niece Gabriella Nye; foster siblings: Aubrey Streholw (Travis), Karyssa Symons, Todd Symons, Jessica Morris (Andrew). Further survived by grandparents/ great grandparents Thomas and Sylvia Shepard; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and significant other Sam Payne.

Preceded in death by Mikell Martin.

A Funeral Service for Camellia and Isaiah will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Riverview Park-West, Lower Pavilion Hwy 27, Cadott, WI. with Pastor Wade Duroe officiating.

They will be laid to rest at the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI, following the Service.

A visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of Service, Saturday at Riverview Park-West Lower Pavilion.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorial are preferred to the Go Fund Me Account/Kelch Family