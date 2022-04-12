Carol A. Klatt

Carol was known for her Christmas baking, her ability to make everyone feel welcome and her love of family. She was sassy, stubborn and a lot of fun to be around. She loved green bananas, knew exactly the right size container to use for leftovers and never passed up a good deal or a chance to use coupons. She loved to play games and was pretty competitive, especially when playing Mario Brothers. Carol loved to have friends and family over for a grill out, and everyone requested her potato salad and apple crisp. A party was never too big, there was never too many people and never too much food or fun. The world is a little less fun for those who knew her, and heaven is just a bit brighter place for having gained Carol.