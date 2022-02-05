CHIPPEWA FALLS—Carol J. Ashley, 96, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living in Bloomer.

She was born May 4, 1925, in Viroqua, WI, a daughter of Phillip and Thelma Melby.

Carol graduated from Chetek High School and then took a nurse assistant course. She worked at the Country Home and many years later at Mason Shoe Company.

Carol and Randall “Bud” Ashley were united in marriage on December 23, 1943, and three children were born to that union, Linda, Newman, and Susan.

After retirement Carol took art classes in Florida, at Bloomer High School, and in Chippewa Falls. She entered pieces at many art shows and at the Northern WI State Fair for many years.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Susan Bruley of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Heather (Nolan) Mosher of Chippewa Falls, Jordan Bruley of Cottage Grove, MN, and Chad (Caryn) Bruley of Chetek; great-grandchildren: Taylor Ashley Mosher, Mason James Mosher, and Lauren Waldrop; brother, Gary (Cathy) Melby of FL; and son-in-law, Bob Robertson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud and his extended family; parents: Phillip and Thelma Melby; stepfather, Herbert Carter; stepmother, Hazel Melby; daughter, Linda Robertson; son, Newman Ashley; and siblings: Phillip Melby Jr, Donna Ahrens, and Glen Melby.

A private service will be held at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to thank Aggie’s Country Living for their wonderful care of Carol.

