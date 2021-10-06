Carol J. Patterson

Carol was born on December 10, 1947 in West Reading, Pennsylvania to William Tischler and Evelyn Williams. She grew up in Pennsylvania with her sister Bernice. After high school, Carol moved around a lot. In 1978, she married Edward “Pete” Patterson in Connecticut. With Pete being in the Navy, they often got stationed at different bases around the country. From Connecticut, they were stationed in Scotland for two years and then several naval bases back in the states. They finally settled in Wisconsin. Pete and Carol later divorced. Carol decided to go to school to become a CNA. She went on to have a 20 year career mostly with Lakeside Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, puzzles, doing multiple crafts and helping others.