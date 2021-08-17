Caroline Bernice Black, 95, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Caroline was born August 8, 1926 in Cornell, the daughter of John and Rose (Bernard) Johnson. Caroline married Eugene W. Hetke on October 5, 1944, he preceded her in death and then on August 20, 1983, she married Edward Black at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Caroline worked at Mamco Corp. and Andis Clipper in Racine on the assembly line before returning to the Chippewa area and retired after 25 years working for Chippewa County Health Care Center. After retirement, she continued to work at Gordy’s County Market.

She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery.

Caroline is survived by two sons, Ernest (Agnes) Hetke of Cornell and David (Marlene) Hetke of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Dianne Markovich of Chippewa Falls and Mary (Gary) Blazer of Florence, WI; three brothers, Harold (Bea) Johnson of Racine, Alonzo (Jean) Johnson of Durand and Guy Johnson of Rice, MN; one sister, Margaret Maurer of St. Paul, MN; 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.