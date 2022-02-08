Carolyn Ruth Tidlund

Carolyn was born on April 22, 1938 to John and Dorothy Varga. She was raised in Chippewa Falls, WI, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1956. She went on to earn a degree in Education from Taylor University in 1961. Carolyn then moved to Chicago and took an office position at a magazine publisher. One year later, fate would intervene and she would meet her husband-to-be, Don, while on a train ride home to visit her parents. The two were married on August 24, 1963 and settled in a suburb of Minneapolis, MN. After a few years of teaching grade school, Carolyn left to focus full-time on starting a family and running the household. It wasn’t until her youngest was 10 that she decided to work at a clothing boutique in Wayzata, MN part-time for fun, where she discovered a love of fashion (she was always up for hot pink or a good leopard print!).

The family roots were always tied to the Minneapolis area, but later as empty nesters, Carolyn and Don enjoyed winters in Irvine, CA and most recently relocated to Prescott, AZ in December 2020. Carolyn enjoyed many hobbies including bridge, golf, reading, crossword puzzles, redecorating the home, and following all of her favorite sports teams. She had an extensive network of dear friends including the bridge girls, the swim team moms, the church group, the neighborhood friends, her retail co-workers, and other life-long family friends. She was known by all for being generous, a devoted friend, and a trusted confidant. At the heart of her life, though, was her family. She was a devoted wife to Don and the two enjoyed many trips during their 58 years together that took them around the world. She was a hands-on mom who never missed a game, meet, recital, or concert that her kids were in. As they grew up, she looked forward to calls and visits from her kids, and later her grandkids became a real highlight in her life too. But above all else, Carolyn was a devoted Christian woman who dedicated her life to the Lord and led by example. She has left a lasting legacy that will live on in our hearts forever.