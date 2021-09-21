Catherine Devine Lea

Cath learned to ski as a five-year-old, progressing from Pinehurst, to Deep Woods, to Hardscrabble to Telemark, developing her remarkable ski skills, then finally honed them in her beloved Colorado. She loved teaching her kids Matt, Marty and Marian to ski and they quickly took to the hills of upper Michigan and Minnesota. Once the kids were old enough, the mountains called. Those trips to Colorado skiing with family and friends deepened Cath and her family’s passion for skiing.

Cath and Bob were able to live their dream and spend the last four winters in Colorado trying to ski 100 straight days. In addition, Cath loved to run, bike, roller blade (5 marathons), water ski and hike. And, for 14 years you could find her faithfully exploring the west hill with the loyal and adventurous family dog, Malcolm.

That shy little girl turned into a strong, brave, adventurous woman. Cath was determined to live life on her own terms and not let Lewy Body Disease define who she was. And she did – approaching each day with grit, determination and purpose.