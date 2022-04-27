CHIPPEWA FALLS — Cecil A. Audorff, 79, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, surrounded by his loving family.

Cecil was born October 27, 1942, in Stanley, Wisconsin, to Johannes and Flora (Kile) Audorff. He married Carol Ann Hager on August 21, 1964, in Chippewa Falls. Carol survives.

He is further survived by his children: Clayton Audorff of Eau Claire, Carrie (Randy) Petska of Chippewa Falls, Carmen (Mark) Perry of Chippewa Falls and Carter (Gina) Audorff of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Johnathan, Adrian (Ben), McKenzie (Tom), Cody, Bailee, Aymee, Alex and Presley; great-grandchildren: Gabe, Evie and Tucker; siblings: Edwin (Maureen) Audorff, John (Janet) Audorff, Phoebe Lambert, Douglas Audorff, Agnes (Ernie) Hetke, Thelma Chapek and Meta (Paul) Rajkowski and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Clinton; granddaughter, Carina Audorff; brothers: Alfred, Everett, Chester and Karl Audorff.

Cecil spent most of his life working as an over the road truck driver. He also was the golf course superintendent for several years at Lake Wissota Golf.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, leading the pack while 4-wheeling and talking smart around a campfire. He always looked forward to organizing and hosting the Audorff family reunions every other summer at Irvine Park. His time spent with his family was most precious to him, especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved having Sunday dinners with everyone gathered together.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Eddie Crise will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

