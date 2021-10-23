The good Lord called Chad Barton to join his dad, grandparents and multiple cousins and other family members on October 17, 2021.

He was born August 11, 1972 in Merrill, WI. He had a short bout of cancer that took his young life. The last three years he resided in Chippewa Falls, WI.

His dad, Larry Barton preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Barton and brother, Brad Barton. Chad thought the world of his brother and referred to him as a great man. Chad was a wonderful person. As every family says about their loved ones, “So truly missed every day.”

A special thank you to Christy Lussier and staff at CBS, Helping Hands and St. Joe’s Hospice and many others.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements.

