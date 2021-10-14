GREENVILLE—Charles “Chuck” L. Gaier, age 77, of Greenville, formerly of New Holstein, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday, October 11, 2021.

He was born July 2, 1944, in Chippewa Falls, WI to the late Louis and Marie (Poirier) Gaier. On February 25, 1965, he married Bonnie Boos in Michigan.

Chuck had worked at the former Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein for 42 years; he retired in 2006. Chuck could always be found in his garage working on painting cars and motor cycle tanks, making tree stands, or fixing/repairing anything for a friend. Each of his grandchildren received a hand-made child-sized picnic table that he proudly made in his shop. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. The “old” country music was his favorite to listen to. Chuck was very fond of the outdoor life; he enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing, and always made sure the birds were fed. Family was very important to him, especially when the kids and grandkids would come home to visit.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Greenville; his four daughters, Kim (Jeff) Beecher of Prattville, AL, Michelle (Jeff) Allen of Cosby, TN, Brenda Krudwig of Fond du Lac, and Shannon (Brian) Brux of Shiocton; 10 grandchildren, Nichole, Angelique, Brandon, Brooklyn, Matthew (Kayla), Shawna, Ricky, Ryan (Mariah), Kyle, Morgan; six great-grandchildren, Zildjan, Lucianna, Jazmyn, Lucas, Liam, Ashlyn, and the seventh great-grandchild expecting in February. He is further survived by his four sisters, Yvonne Goellnitz and Patricia Moore, Kay (John) Knipfer and Patty (Garv) Anderson; his two brothers, Mark Gaier and Floyd Kaiser; his sister-in-law, Tootie (Ralph) Olinger; brothers-in-law, Earl (Corine) Boos and Danny Boos; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers-in-law, Don Goellnitz & Bob Moore; and his grandmother, Marie Poirier.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Deacon Pat Knier will officiate.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Chuck’s family at the funeral home in New Holstein on Saturday morning, October 16th from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.

A graveside service will be held in Chippewa Falls on July 2, 2022.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.