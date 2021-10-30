Charlotte Ann Bowe, age 61, died peacefully Thursday, October 28, 2021 at home in Chippewa Falls surrounded by family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Charlotte was born June 26, 1960 in Eau Claire to Jim and Shirley (Phillips) Sullivan.

Charlotte met Rodney Bowe while attending McDonell High School and later married the love of her life on May 16, 1981 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. To this 40-year marriage there were three sons: Matthew (Nicole) Bowe, Bradley (Emily) Bowe, and Kevin (Justina) Bowe.

She began a career in accounting before deciding to stay at home and raise three sons. She often had other neighborhood kids under her careful watch. Later in life, she became a customer service manager at Pick n’ Save where she enjoyed interacting and helping customers daily.

Charlotte was known to attend and cheer loudly at every one of her children’s sporting events. She loved playing cards and visiting with friends. She was also a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband; three sons and daughters-in-law; six grandchildren: Gavin, Aiden, Hadley, Bentley, Augustus and Maddox; three sisters: Theresa (Don) Cooper, Christine Namchek, and Carmel (Wayne) Sullivan; two brothers: James (Stacy) Sullivan Jr. and Edward Sullivan; three sisters-in-law: Janet (Jerry) Naiberg, Jean Krumenauer and Sharon (Rick) Alfuth; two brothers-in-law: Randy (Marilyn) Bowe and Ted (Anne) Bowe; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley; step-father Vern; Mother and Father-in-law, Delvin and Rose Bowe; and two brothers-in-law: Clem “Huntz” Bowe and Ralph Krumenauer.

Charlotte was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved to bake, cook, and always made sure no one ever left the house hungry. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com