Cheryl A. (Miller) Sneen, 69, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Born in Chippewa Falls on September 16, 1952, to Claude W. & Velma A. (Tiry) Miller.

Cheryl graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1970. She married Paul Sneen on September 15, 1971.

Cheryl worked outside the home for several years and spent the majority of her adulthood doing things that made her happy around her home.

Those who knew Cheryl well knew she enjoyed playing bingo, taking her chances at the casino, growing beautiful flowers, and watching the birds that gathered at her feeders.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters: Sheri Sneen, Nichole (Wade) Hartung, and Paula Sneen; granddaughter, Jenna (Tanner) Hulback; step-grandson, Eric Hartung; great-grandchildren: Bentley & Emmalyn Hulback; sister, Candy Miller; brothers: Kurt (Susan) Miller and Keven Miller; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Activities Building in Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls, WI. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie at 2:00 p.m.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.