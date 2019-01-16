Cheryl Beighley

Cheryl Diane Beighley
Cheryl Diane Beighley, 71, of the town of Cleveland, Chippewa County, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her husband and her children.
She was born the daughter of Allen “Pat” E. and Laura Hoel Jan. 17, 1947, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Cheryl attended elementary school in the town of Cleveland and graduated from Cornell High School in 1965.
She married her husband of 50 years, Mike Beighley, Jan. 11, 1969, in Cornell and other than a short stint in Altoona, as well as moving “to town” during the secondary school time-frames of her children, Cheryl proudly lived her entire life within a mile of her childhood home.
Cheryl served as the Town treasurer in the mid 1970s, worked in the banking industry and later in life, thoroughly enjoyed working with the children of the after-school program prior to her retirement. Cheryl was always more than willing to lend an ear or a shoulder to anyone in need. She loved her brothers and sisters a great deal and was very proud when she spoke of them. Her true passion however, was her children and even more importantly, her grandchildren, Mykayla, Kensie, Luke and Jake and her “new” great-granddaughter, Josie Diane. She simply loved them all more than words can say and would do anything to make them happy or ease any pain they might feel.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Beighley of the town of Cleveland; her children, Mike (Shannon) Beighley of Pigeon Falls and Sherry (Dan) Bjerke of Strum; her grandchildren, Mykalya (Jonathan) Sygulla of Osseo, Mykensie Beighley and Luke Beighley of Pigeon Falls and Jake Bjerke of Strum; her precious great-granddaughter, Josie Diane Sygulla of Osseo; three brothers, Thomas Hoel of Altoona, Bill (Barb) Hoel of Germantown, Tenn., David Hoel of Cornell; two sisters, Suzanne (Bruce) Hartzell and Mary (Mark Robarge), both of Cornell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Allen A. and Raymond Hoel; as well her mother-in-law, Dorothy and father-in-law, Leonard Beighley.
A memorial service for Cheryl will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Burial will be in the town of Cleveland Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 and also one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.
