CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Cheryl E. Henning Cigan, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire after a 10-year battle with COPD.

Cheryl was born November 7, 1948, in Spooner, Wis., to Vernon and Phyllis (Ramsdell) Whitcome.

She met Rudolph B. Henning in Chippewa Falls at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. They were married in 1966 and had four children.

Over the years Cheryl worked at the Coffee Cup Café in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Shoe, and as a server at La Hacienda and The Fill Inn Station. She retired from Chippewa Falls Shared Ride.

Cheryl loved spending many of her summers camping. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to old country music, going for pontoon rides and sharing her beautiful voice singing karaoke. Most of all Cheryl cherished her time with family and friends.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Melissa (Steven) Hallquist of Fall Creek, Monica Schneider (Greg Goulet) of Colfax, Mark Henning (Tiffany Lawrence) of Thorp, and Michael (Tanya) Henning of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Travis Hallquist (Sarah Nemath), Tracy Hallquist, Tara Hallquist (Nathan Richards), Connor Henning, Trey Henning, and Broxton Henning; step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends; and her special dog companion, Smokey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vern Whitcome; mother and stepfather, Phyllis & Lloyd Simonson; ex-husband, Rudolph Henning; special friends: Frank Bungartz and Clayton “Ding” Bellows; brother, Ronald Whitcome; and special pets: Sammy, Chow, and Tootsie.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

