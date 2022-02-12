FALL CREEK—Christine Gimber, 56, of Fall Creek, WI passed away on December 31, 2021 after a battle with sickness. She is remembered by many to have been a kind, respectable, and influential woman. Words cannot begin to describe the love and pride that her family has for her and how much they will miss her. She was taken from this world too soon, but will now be in the arms of God, joining her mother, Barbara Gimber and father, Tedd Gimber in heaven.