FALL CREEK—Christine Gimber, 56, of Fall Creek, WI passed away on December 31, 2021 after a battle with sickness. She is remembered by many to have been a kind, respectable, and influential woman. Words cannot begin to describe the love and pride that her family has for her and how much they will miss her. She was taken from this world too soon, but will now be in the arms of God, joining her mother, Barbara Gimber and father, Tedd Gimber in heaven.
Christine is survived by her husband, Scot Nelson; her daughter, Clare Nelson; son-in-law, John Plendl; step-mother, Trel Gimber; brother, Tedd and sister-in-law, Barb Gimber.
Christine was a practicing attorney in Eau Claire since 1992. She was a straight shooter and always fair. Christine enjoyed spending time at the Nelson family lake home, motorcycling, ax throwing and target practice at the gun range. She also enjoyed her time with her family and took any chance to celebrate life with her loved ones.
Christine’s family will be having a private ceremony followed later by a summer celebration of life.