ANSON—Clare J. Stamos, 96, of the Town of Anson, Chippewa County, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Clare was born to Laura (Olson) and Theodore Stamos in Eau Claire, WI, on February 24, 1926. He graduated from Eau Claire High School. Clare worked for the Leader-Telegram for over 49 years, retiring in 1991. He served his country with the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1946, as a First Sergeant at the age of 20.

On July 26, 1958, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Vande Berg. They had over 55 wonderful years together. He loved spending time with his family. They enjoyed many gatherings at their home on Lake Wissota, where they enjoyed life on and in the water. Clare worked with a scroll saw most of his life making many personalized gifts for family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing puzzles, kayaking, biking, cross country skiing, and snow shoeing.

Clare is survived by a daughter, Mary Stamos of Chippewa Falls; two sons: David (Tami) of McHenry, IL and Scott (Kathy) of Wausau, WI; sister, Beverly Bergum of Bloomingdale, IL; and four grandchildren: Anne, Jacob (Hannah), Matthew, and Samantha; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Clare was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; and sister, Helen Dickson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Jacob’s Well Church, 989 122nd St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Hay and Mayo Clinic Hospice Chaplain Jordan Berg will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.