Clint Estling

Clint was born October 31, 1984, the son of Dean and Chris Estling (Holets) at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Clint was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis, was non-verbal, autistic, and lived with his parents his entire life. He attended some elementary special education classes in Chippewa Falls, WI, followed by home school. He enjoyed country music CDs/DVDs, talk radio, and watching shopping channels. His favorite holiday was Christmas, when he always got two fresh-cut trees (one as soon as the tree farms opened and another tree when that one needed replacing) and loved them decorated with old-fashioned bubble lights. He also loved going to the Eau Claire Cavilers baseball games, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Acoustic Cafe to listen to live music, the 4th of July fireworks, and a nightly ride with his dad where he liked to see the helicopters land and take off at Luther Hospital.