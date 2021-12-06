OWEN — Dale Allen Richmond, 58, of Owen passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after a valiant fight with viral pneumonia.

He was born December 13, 1962, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Delbert and Rosanna Richmond. He grew up on the family farm. After graduating from Chi-Hi, he later moved to Owen. After completing his training to become a certified Massage Therapist, he opened his Right Touch Massage shops in both Owen and Marshfield. He was a talented and beloved son, brother and friend.

Dale had a heart of gold, a wonderful laugh, and gave the best hugs that will be sadly missed by all.

Dale is survived by his mother, Rosanna; his siblings: Barb (Perry) Pierce, Jane (Denny) Bohl, Rita (Bob) McCord, and Gary (Sue Gregg) Richmond. He is also survived by his special friend, Tammy Dassow; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Richmond, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, at the funeral home.

