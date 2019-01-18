Dale A. Anderson, 43, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 4, 1975, in Libertyville, Ill., to Holly (Brandin) and Dale Anderson. He grew up in Kenosha, Wis., and graduated from Gateway. He continued his education at UW-Stout and graduated with a B.S. in management. Dale then went back to school and earned his nursing diploma from WITC in Rice Lake.
On June 1, 2000, Dale married the love of his life, Greta Ramsey. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where they also raised their children. Dale’s family meant the world to him. His kids were his everything and he and his wife, Greta, were inseparable. He had occupations that allowed him to be around his wife and children as much as possible. He worked as an independent nurse contractor, so he could choose his hours and be home at night with his family. He and his wife, Greta, also owned and managed several rental properties, another job they could do together. Dale spent many days volunteering and tutoring at his children’s schools so he could see them more.
Dale enjoyed traveling, and Greta has many cherished memories of their trips together. While on trips, he loved to scuba dive and study the geology of different places. Dale had many rock collections and a rock tumbler, where he would smooth out the rocks and teach his children about them. He was also a great cook. He liked to grow his own fruits and vegetables that he would can or use to make his own jams.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Greta; his children, Aliyah, Levi, Elijah and special son, Dorian; his mother, Holly Anderson of Kenosha; his mother-in-law, Ellen (Jeff) Wolfe-Hammer; father-in-law, Richard Ramsey; a brother, Corey (Amanda) Anderson of Kenosha; a sister-in-law, Kristin Larson of Chippewa Falls; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Anderson; father-in-law, Rodney Wolfe; sister-in-law, Marta Wolfe; and brother-in-law, Evan Wolfe.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls. A reception will follow at Lake Wissota Golf, 16108 97th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be used towards Dale’s children’s education.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
