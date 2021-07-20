Dale D. Backus

Dale D. Backus, age 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Augusta Nursing Home under the care of hospice.

Dale was born March 14, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Raymond and Margaret (Persons) Backus. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed at Ft. Carson in Colorado. Dale lived in the Eau Claire area until he graduated from Eau Claire High School. After graduation he moved to the Chicago, IL area where he worked for Western Electric and their affiliates for over 30 years. While in Chicago he met his wife of 63 years Patsy (DeBlock) Backus. They were married November 2, 1957.

After retirement they returned to Wisconsin where they resided at their home on the Yellow River. They also split their time residing in Sarasota, Florida over the winters. They later moved back to Eau Claire.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; sons, Michael (Donna) Backus of Eleva, Scott (Linda) Backus of Mt Prospect, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Patrick and Andrew; brother, James (Donna) Backus of Eau Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margy Backus; and grandson, Christopher Backus.