Dale E. Kussrow, 83, passed away at Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh, Wis., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Dale was born in 1936, to the late Elmer and Carrie Kussrow in Downing. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960.
He went to school at UW-Stout, graduating in 1962, with a bachelor’s degree in industrial education and in 1977, he received his master’s degree. He married Carol Ott in 1966, in Menomonie. Dale spent his career as an instructor at Fox Valley Technical College for 28 years. He started the Truck Driver Training program at FVTC and taught various other courses. His real passion was his love of flying. He was a certified flight instructor and had many lasting friendships with his students. Dale was known for his positive outlook and sense of humor. He loved fixing things, especially anything with a motor and enjoyed traveling around the country (and world).
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his daughter, Katy (Tom Miller) Kussrow of Ripon, Wis.; sister, Jeanne (Harlan) Kussrow-Larson of Knapp; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Wayne Kussrow; and special friend, Sandy Gabert.
There will be a memorial from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. The location will be Basler Turbo Conversions in Oshkosh. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. A special thank you to Azura Memory Care for their kindness and guidance during the last five months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.