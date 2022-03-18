CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dale M. Gumz (77) died on March 15, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, after a long illness.

The son of Agnes Danielson and Martin Gumz, he was born on April 4, 1944. Dale grew up on the Gumz family farm, near Cadott, WI. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

During his college years he met, and later married Ann Noble Casady. She survives. Also surviving are Dale’s sister, Beverly (Jerry) Flock, of Green Bay; his niece, Kirsten (Mark) Rohmann; and their daughters: Laura and Johana of Minnetonka, MN, and his niece Yvonne Solbrekken, and her son, Noah, of Columbia, Mo. Also surviving are Dale’s sister-in-law Carolyn Trimble (Ralph) of Urbana, IL., their son Bill (Lisa) of Normal, IL, grandsons: Garrett and Aaron, and Carolyn and Ralph’s son Tom (Mija) of Bellevue, Wa. and grandson Mateo.

Following college, Dale worked as a safety engineer in Chicago, IL, Dixon, IL, and Cedar Falls, IA. Then he returned to Cadott, Wisconsin, working as a forensic engineer. Throughout, he especially enjoyed discovering mechanical flaws in machinery that caused accidents, and inspiring the improvements in machinery designs.

Owning a farm near where he grew up, Dale especially enjoyed land improvement projects and spending time with friends and relatives in the Cadott area. Among his many positive attributes, Dale will be remembered for his kindness and his gentle, positive attitude.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield Street, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Karen Behling officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday morning at the Church. Lunch will be served after the service.

Inurnment will be at Countryside Union Cemetery, Town of Goetz at a later date.

Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott will be assisting the family members with funeral arrangements, express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association-Alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900