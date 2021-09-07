Dale M. Potts

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dale M. Potts, 81, of Chippewa Falls, went from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, September 3, 2021.

He was born on June 14, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI, to Frank and Ardith (Gorton) Potts. Dale graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the class of 1959. He then worked at American Motors in Kenosha, WI. When he moved to Chippewa Falls, he worked for the Northern Center for over 30 years. Dale also owned and operated Dale Potts Construction.

Dale belonged to Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls where he was an elder and usher. He was also in jail ministry in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls for over 25 years. Dale did mission work in Monterey, Mexico for two years. He also built houses for seven years with the mission in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dale married Arlene (Vogler) on December 24th, 1975.